A private jet crashed into a mobile home park in South Florida on Sunday afternoon, triggering a massive fireball and destroying at least one residence. Authorities confirmed multiple fatalities.

The aircraft, believed to be a Learjet 60 valued at approximately $2 million, crashed in Greenacres, in Palm Beach County, shortly after 1 p.m. local time. According to reports, the chartered business jet had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed for the Bahamas when it crashed.

Flight-tracking information indicated that the aircraft made a sharp turn before entering a rapid descent from approximately 8,000 feet. Witnesses reported that the plane struck a tree and brought down power lines before slamming into the ground.

The impact triggered an enormous fireball, leaving burning aircraft wreckage, a crater and the remains of a mobile home at the scene. One witness described the sound of the crash as resembling a missile striking the ground.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue declared the incident a mass-casualty event and confirmed that multiple people had been killed. Emergency responders rushed to the scene as firefighters worked to contain the blaze and assess the damage. Several roads surrounding the crash site were closed, with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office urging motorists to avoid the area while emergency operations continued.

According to subsequent reports, nine people were aboard the aircraft. Authorities had not yet released the identities of the victims or provided a complete account of casualties, including whether anyone on the ground was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The crash occurred just a few kilometers from Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort.