160 Israelis hit the streets of New York City on Sunday to represent Shalva in the NYC Marathon. Among the runners were soldiers who were wounded in the war, officers who fought in the battles of October 7th, reservists, kidney donors, and parents of children with disabilities.

The delegation's participation this year was dedicated to the memory of Major (res.) Harel Birenstock, who ran the marathon for Shalva two years ago and fell in August while serving in reserve duty in Lebanon.

The delegation was accompanied by Birenstock's widow, Eliya, who waited for the runners at the finish line.

Among those running in the marathon was Boris Shtonda, a Duvdevan Unit soldier who lost his right leg in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Last month, Shtonda completed a 140-mile triathlon at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, becoming the first Israeli amputee to do so.

He was joined by Captain (Res.) Karni Guez, who commanded the female tank company, Pere Company, during the October 7th attack. Guez led her soldiers in battle against terrorists in the Gaza envelope communities.

Another personal story brought to the marathon course by the team was that of father-daughter duo Yossi and Chaya Hamani. Chaya is living with a rare disease, and her father participated in the marathon while pushing her wheelchair along the course.

The two dedicated their run to the memory of Eric and Ruth Peretz, a father and daughter who were murdered at the Nova music festival on October 7.

The team also included officers from the Givati and Golani Brigades who lost soldiers during the war, alongside reservists and other combat soldiers. They were joined by altruistic kidney donors and parents of children with disabilities as part of the broader Israeli delegation.

The team's participation in the marathon also serves as a fundraising effort for Shalva, an organization that supports people with disabilities. Team members are combining their participation in the sporting event with efforts to raise funds for the organization's activities.