Could United Torah Judaism find itself in a government headed by Gadi Eisenkot, alongside Yair Golan and Ra'am, perhaps even with outside support from the Joint List? This possibility, which seems almost inconceivable given the ideological differences, is at the center of an analysis presented by haredi journalist and commentator Yisrael Cohen in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

According to Cohen, despite the longstanding alliance between the haredi parties and the national camp, one issue could lead the haredi leadership to consider a different political option: resolving the status of Torah scholars.

"The haredim are saying that even under a fully right-wing government, we didn't get the most basic thing," Cohen explains. According to him, a government not identified with the right might, at least from the perspective of haredi hopes, succeed in advancing a more lenient military conscription arrangement.

"Perhaps דווקא when proposals come from the left, the judicial system and the High Court of Justice will turn a blind eye, and it will be possible to reach a more lenient arrangement," he says.

Cohen describes this dilemma as a struggle for "Yavneh and its sages" - the aspiration to ensure the continuation of Torah study and preserve the status of yeshiva students, even if doing so requires painful political compromises.

"It is possible that, in the end, the spiritual leadership will say, 'Give me Yavneh and its sages.' If we cannot take care of the entire Jewish people, at least let us get the issue of 110,000 draft evaders off our backs."

However, the path toward such a move is far from simple, and not only from the haredi perspective.

Cohen recalls that Eisenkot made three central commitments to his voters: not to join a government with Netanyahu, not to join a government with the Joint List, and not to allow haredi exemptions from military service. Now, according to Cohen, Eisenkot faces the question of which of these commitments, if any, he would be willing to abandon.

The dilemma is further complicated by the composition of Eisenkot's party, which also includes right-wing and center-right figures.

Another possibility is the establishment of a national unity government with Netanyahu, but Cohen finds it difficult to see how such a move could gain the approval of Bennett and Lapid. Nevertheless, he does not rule out the possibility that the political situation could change following intervention by the American president.

Cohen also points to a certain shift in media discourse surrounding the conscription issue.

According to him, prominent journalists, including Sefi Ovadia and Raviv Drucker, no longer necessarily portray haredi conscription as the overriding issue. They have even begun raising questions about whether the military needs to recruit large numbers of haredim, a move that could change the character of the army.

In Cohen's assessment, Eisenkot is also influenced by this media discourse, particularly when it aligns with ideas and possibilities already under consideration.

Cohen notes that, so far, neither Bennett nor Lapid has voiced opposition to the possibility of bringing the haredi parties into an Eisenkot-led coalition. However, he emphasizes that there is still a considerable distance between not opposing such a move and agreeing to a military conscription arrangement.

To illustrate the difficulty, he recalls that even the conscription legislation proposed under the right-wing government failed to overcome opposition from Yuli Edelstein, Yoav Gallant, and Dan Illouz.

According to Cohen, it is difficult to imagine how a government dependent on parties from the change bloc could agree on an arrangement acceptable to the haredim when the right-wing government itself could not.

And what about United Torah Judaism itself? Here, Cohen says, there is an equally profound obstacle.

The alliance between the haredi community and the right-wing camp is not merely a political partnership that emerged in recent years. Rather, it rests on a shared ideological and social outlook that has developed over decades.

Cohen recalls the firm position of the late Rabbi Elazar Menachem Man Shach regarding the partnership between the haredi and traditional Jewish communities, an outlook whose roots extend back to the days of the Chazon Ish.

According to him, over the years, this partnership became one of the foundations of the right-wing, religiously oriented political bloc. United Torah Judaism senior figure MK Yaakov Asher is also committed to this alliance.

"The public has moved increasingly in a nationalistic, right-wing, and traditional direction, certainly since October 7," Cohen says.

According to him, this is a process that began in the 1980s and has strengthened over the years.

"These are communities that agree on 80 percent of the issues: the haredim, Smotrich's Religious Zionism, Ben Gvir's supporters, and Likud."

Against this background, Cohen finds it difficult to imagine a coalition partnership between the haredi parties and the Democrats, a party that includes Gilad Kariv and is headed by Yair Golan.

Cohen points to the profound differences over matters of religion and state, particularly positions he attributes to the party concerning the status of religion and the conscription of women, including haredi women.

Nevertheless, he emphasizes that the other side of the equation cannot be ignored.

If a fully right-wing government failed to resolve the conscription issue, the haredi leadership may have to ask whether it makes sense to continue waiting for the same solution within the existing political bloc or whether it should consider an offer coming from a different political direction.

Even so, Cohen stresses that this possibility is not the haredim's first choice.

"There is no doubt that, from the outset, they would prefer to go with Netanyahu and the national camp," he says.

He also notes that Netanyahu may succeed in recruiting additional Knesset members who would enable him to form a government.

On the other hand, another election would not necessarily guarantee a better result for the right-wing bloc.

This, Cohen says, is where an offer from Eisenkot could come into play.

"In another election, there is no guarantee that the faith-based bloc will win more seats. On the other hand, if Eisenkot says he will give them Yavneh and its sages, that is tempting."

Cohen believes that the conscription issue will be the central test of any proposal presented to United Torah Judaism.

Beyond resolving the status of Torah scholars, such an arrangement would also have implications for issues involving funding, daycare centers, and municipal property taxes. But from the perspective of the haredi leadership, the heart of the matter is the future of the Torah world.

"The issue will be Yavneh and its sages, preserving the status of Torah scholars," he emphasizes.

According to Cohen, this is the question that will confront the rabbis and spiritual leadership, who will have to decide whether they have indeed reached a dead end, whether it is right to take the risk of going to another election, or whether they should wait for the possibility of a change in the composition of the coalition.

However, Cohen makes clear that, at this stage, this remains a political scenario rather than a concrete proposal that has been presented to the haredi parties.

Eisenkot has not yet presented a conscription arrangement that could satisfy the haredi leadership. Even if he does, he would still need to secure the agreement of his potential partners, including Bennett, Lapid, and Yair Golan.

Until then, the alliance between the haredim and the national camp remains their preferred option.

The question is what will happen if an offer emerges that promises them what, according to their own account, they were unable to achieve even under a fully right-wing government.