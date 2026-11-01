President Isaac Herzog called on party leaders on Sunday to demonstrate flexibility and abandon the uncompromising declarations they made during the election campaign, ahead of the start of consultations at the President's Residence on the formation of the next government.

Speaking at the state memorial ceremony for the late Chaim Weizmann, Herzog announced that this coming Wednesday he would receive the official election results from Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg, after which he would begin consultations with representatives of the parliamentary factions.

"The President's Residence will be wide open to all factions and parties," Herzog declared, calling on party representatives to approach the consultations with a willingness to compromise and explore options that would prevent another election.

"I have already said that I hope the representatives will come with open minds, and today I would add - with open hearts, ready to listen to and share ideas and find creative solutions to prevent another election," he said.

The President then addressed statements made by party leaders during the election campaign and urged them to adjust their positions to reflect the results.

"As we all know, during an election campaign, naturally and predictably, candidates climb very tall trees. But the elections are over."

"The election results are an established fact - they are reality. And now is the time to tell all the leaders: Stop climbing trees and position yourselves to face that reality," Herzog emphasized.

The President concluded by addressing his role in attempting to bridge the divisions between the parties.

"This week, at the President's Residence, we will try to provide ladders so that the leaders can come down and face this reality in a measured and careful manner."