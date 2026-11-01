Israeli boxer Ahavat Hashem Gordon encountered an antisemitic incident on a street in Thailand when a passerby shouted anti-Jewish and anti-Israel remarks at him while he was filming a video with his friends.

During the filming, a passerby approached him and shouted, "Jewish boy, Free Palestine."

Following the incident, Gordon posted a story on his Instagram account addressing what had happened and describing the man as "just a stupid antisemite."

Alongside his criticism, the boxer sought to share advice with his followers about how to respond in similar situations, warning against allowing such encounters to escalate into violence.

"No matter what, don't get dragged into physical violence. It's not worth the risk," Gordon wrote.

He added, "Usually, they expect you not to respond, and once you do respond, they run away (like what happened here)."