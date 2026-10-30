IDF demolishes homes of terrorist in Hebron IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF forces, including combat engineers from the elite Yahalom unit, operating under the command of the Judea Brigade and the 98th Division, demolished the homes of two terrorists in Hebron on Friday.

The terrorists carried out last week's attack at the Judea Junction , in which Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem were eliminated and three other soldiers were lightly wounded.

Both terrorists were eliminated following an exchange of fire with security forces.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit noted that the demolitions were carried out just one week after the deadly encounter, an unprecedented timeframe for the demolition of terrorists' homes.

The IDF also reported that, during a separate operation in the area on Thursday, soldiers demolished three memorials commemorating terrorists linked to attacks and used to incite terrorism.

"Security forces will continue to operate proactively and offensively to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria," the IDF said in a statement.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)