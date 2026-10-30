Ron Jager grew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world. To contact: medconf@gmail.com, Website: www.ronjager.com.

With midterm elections just around the corner, the sudden outbreak of extreme violence and demonstrations in France and Italy by Muslim immigrants, pro Hamas, and pro-Palestinian Arab supporters under the guise of students demanding "change in the educational system" is no coincidence. While the streets of Paris and Milano burn to the ground, former President Barack Obama, also not coincidentally, spoke in Dublin Ireland to his hundreds of millions of social media followers about how Israel “stole the lands of the Palestinians" thereby appropriating the anti-Israel and anti-Jew Islamist demonstrators that have violently demonstrated not only against Israel but against Jews and Jewish supporters of the State of Israel.

Obama’s timely public appearance provided justification for the rage and violence by Islamist and Muslim immigrants, Hamas and Palestinian Arab supporters on the streets of Europe who want to destroy the very countries and cultures that have welcomed them, provided a safe haven, and granted them the opportunity to benefit from the modern societies that opened their national doors and borders.

Former President Obama, never really a friend of Israel, who, it seems, actually harbors a deep and fundamental hatred of Israel, is now unrestricted by an upcoming election, and can speak his mind freely. Obama has willingly contributed to empowering the Islamist rage taking over the streets of Europe and paves the road for similar bursts of violent demonstrations on the streets of America. His embrace of the Palestinian Arabs and their violent supporters, gives credence to those who expressed empathy for Hamas, a terror organization that butchered, raped, burnt alive, and kidnapped hundreds of men, women, children, and infants after breaching the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on October 7th .

Hamas is a radical Islamist organization no different than ISIS or El-Qaeda. Hamas wants to impose the law of the Sharia everywhere and does not recognize other religions such as Judaism or Christianity. Hamas will use any means, as barbaric as they are, to impose what they consider as Islamic justice. Now, Hamas supporters in America have been given a green light to burn down the cities of America similar to what we are witnessing in Paris and Milano. Obama in his own words, is encouraging Hamas supporters to take to the streets to intimidate and humiliate America, an initial phase of the Islamist domino effect.

It was over a decade ago when Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich was asked whether he would support a Muslim for President. His answer reflected what many in Western societies do not understand. Gingrich responded by saying that the answer to that question really depends on whether the candidate was “a modern person who happens to worship Allah" or “a person who belonged to any kind of belief in Sharia, any kind of effort to impose that on the rest of us." He concluded by stating that the former would not pose a threat to America or the Western world, while the latter would be a “mortal threat."

Gingrich was absolutely right in making such a distinction. The danger facing America from the Hamas terror organization’s supporters sweeping the streets of American arises not from the fact that people practicing the Islamic religion are Muslim, but rather from the degree to which they adhere to the totalitarian, supremacist Islamist doctrine of Sharia. What was perceived in the not so distant past as a threat to Israel alone should now be understood as a problem for America and much of the Western nations where Hamas supporters have taken to the streets in masse, as we have witnessed in Paris and Milano.

This is nothing less than a current manifestation of the Islamist Domino Effect. By not shying away from this issue, Gingrich raised a serious concern that should worry all Americans.

Over the past 100 years, powerful and belligerent conglomerations of state and non-state Islamist forces adopted the use of terror to mount a strategic threat on the continuing survival of the State of Israel. During those years, Islamic terror was considered a threat primarily for Israel and was felt to be a consequence of the ongoing conflict between Israel and her Arab neighbors. In recent years, Hamas’ Islamist terror was not understood or interpreted as a strategic threat to America. Hamas’ representatives enjoyed the status of celebrities and were welcome to the corridors of power and intelligentsia throughout Europe and the United States.

And today? Within the corridors of Congress, Democratic congressional representatives such as Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Jamal Bowman, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) have given their full support to the incitement and violence sweeping the streets of America against American Jews and supporters of Israel. They have refrained from condemning the calls to eradicate the state of Israel, and have not condemned the acts of violence against American Jews during demonstrations. NYC mayor Zoharan Mamdani, and Michigan’s Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, relatively new politicians, never miss an opportunity to double down on their anti-Israel, pro Hamas rhetoric, and are nothing more than Islamist anti-Semites.

The rage and hatred expressed during these demonstrations will not stop with the Jews and will slowly take form against all non-Muslims. Muslim-Americans and supporters of Hamas are willingly dissociating themselves from the prevailing values, constitutional restrictions and legal regulations of mainstream America and the values of Main St.

These supporters of Hamas are using their constitutional right to freedom of speech to strengthen their message that Islam is not and will never be subservient to any other religion or political system. This is the true meaning of what Hamas stands for and the endgame of the Islamist Domino Effect.

The continuing support for the Hamas terror organization will plant the seeds of the Islamist threat on American society from within while creating a Domino effect that will disrupt American society as we now it. The Islamist Domino Effect as personified by the supporters of the Hamas terror organization, will develop into an Islamic tsunami of political and religious intolerance for religions and ideologies in free societies that are not subservient to Islam and Sharia Law. It’s only a question of time until “all hell breaks loose."

.