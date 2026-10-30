The IDF and ISA on Thursday night struck in the Al-Bureij area and in the Gaza City area, and dismantled two storage facilities used by Hamas' military wing.

"The Hamas terrorist organization stored dozens of weapons of various types in the facilities, including RPGs, explosive devices, rockets, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, magazines, and additional combat equipment," the IDF stated.

"Security forces will continue operating in order to degrade the capabilities of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and thwart any attempt to restore them or stockpile weapons intended to harm IDF troops."

The IDF also emphasized that prior to the strikes, advance warnings were issued to the population, in addition to the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians.

"Security forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the statement concluded.