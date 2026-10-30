Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu is Chief Rabbi of Tsfat.

Abraham tries to save Sodom and Gomorrah. He says, “Perhaps there are fifty righteous people within the city" (Genesis 18:24). He continues reducing the number until he reaches ten righteous people.

My father, HaRav Mordechai Eliahu, of blessed memory, would often quote the words of the Torah sage Ibn Ezra, who noted the significance of the verse stating that righteous people were within the city. “They fear God publicly." For only when people conduct themselves righteously in public can they influence the wicked people living in the city to repent.

Ibn Ezra cites the verse from Jeremiah’s prophecy concerning Jerusalem: “Roam through the streets of Jerusalem, look and see, and search through its squares. If you can find a man, if there is one who practices justice and seeks truth, I will forgive her (Jerusalem)" (Jeremiah 5:1).

Ibn Ezra points out that a person who practices justice can protect Jerusalem only if he is present in the streets and squares of Jerusalem, like Abraham, and does not hide in a cave or in his home.

The Torah commentator, Radak, asks in the name of his father, Rabbi Yosef Kimchi, “Does the verse not tell us that there were pious people and servants of God in Jerusalem who were killed, as it is written: “They have given the dead bodies of Your servants as food to the birds of the heavens, the flesh of Your pious ones to the beasts of the earth"?

If so, how can Jeremiah say that God will forgive Jerusalem if even one person who practices justice and seeks truth is found there?

The Radak answers in the name of his father, in accordance with Ibn Ezra: “For the pious people who were in Jerusalem were hiding in their homes and could not appear in the streets and squares because of the wicked."

Therefore, they did not protect Jerusalem, and in the end, they were cruelly killed.

Some ask why one righteous person was enough to save Jerusalem, while Sodom required ten righteous people.

The Chida explains in “Chomat Anach" that Jerusalem is “the city of wisdom, whose very air makes one wise." It contains the Temple, the Divine Presence, and all the greatest spiritual qualities.

Therefore, even one person who is present in the streets and spreads Torah and pure fear of Heaven can transform the entire city from negativity and heresy to goodness and faith, kindness and righteousness.

Not Even One Righteous Person in Sodom

Although Abraham did not plead for the sake of one righteous person, there was not even one righteous person in Sodom, as is written: “Before they lay down, the men of the city, the men of Sodom, surrounded the house, from young to old, all the people from every quarter" (Genesis 19:4).

Rashi explains: “From one end of the city to the other - there was not one among them who protested against their actions (of the wicked), for there was not even one righteous person among them."

A truly righteous person spreads light throughout his surroundings and stops the spread of evil, like Abraham.

And if you ask, did not Lot protest against them and say, “Please, my brothers, do not act wickedly" (Genesis 19:7)? This would seem to indicate that there was one person who protested against them.

The answer is that he did not truly protest, because he was one of them. He said: “Behold, I have two daughters who have not known a man. Let me bring them out to you, and do to them as is good in your eyes."

This implies that rape did not bother him. What truly bothered him was his honor, as he said: “Only to these men do nothing, for they have come under the shelter of my roof."

Rashi explains: “Do this kindness for my honor," because they have come under the shelter of my roof (Genesis 19:8).

Thus, his morality was no different from that of the inhabitants of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Proof of his moral level can be found at the beginning of the passage. There it says: “And Lot was sitting at the gate of Sodom" (Genesis 19:1).

Throughout Scripture, one who “sits at the gate" is a judge.

Our Sages noted in the Midrash: “That very day they appointed him as their judge."

On that day, Lot had adopted the laws of Sodom and Gomorrah, and therefore they were able to appoint him as a judge.

For this reason, their sentence of death from Heaven was decreed on that very day, because on that day there was not even one righteous person among them.

Lot was saved only in the merit of Abraham, as it is written:

“And it came to pass, when God destroyed the cities of the plain, that God remembered Abraham, and He sent Lot out from the midst of the destruction" (Genesis 19:29).

Thus, a person should not say “What can I do to stand up against immorality and wrongdoing?" Each and every person, when armed with the Truth of the Almighty, has the potential to effect wonders in the world.