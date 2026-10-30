Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the man responsible for last year’s deadly firebomb attack targeting a demonstration in support of Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado, pleaded guilty Thursday to 12 federal charges, including hate crimes, according to The Associated Press and The Colorado Sun.

Soliman, 46, faces a federal sentence of life imprisonment plus an additional 50 years, as requested by prosecutors. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 7.

The federal proceedings follow his conviction in state court, where he pleaded guilty in May to more than 100 charges, including murder and attempted murder, and received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

During his state sentencing hearing, Soliman spoke through an Arabic interpreter, admitting guilt to the charges read aloud by the judge while requesting forgiveness. He nevertheless disputed certain allegations against him, including accusations that he was antisemitic.

The attack occurred on June 1, 2025, at Boulder's Pearl Street Mall, where participants in the weekly Run for Their Lives demonstration had gathered to raise awareness of the Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, massacre.

According to investigators, Soliman attacked the gathering using Molotov cocktails and an improvised flamethrower.

More than a dozen people were injured. One victim, 82-year-old Karen Diamond, subsequently died from her injuries .

Police and prosecutors said Soliman had spent months preparing the attack and deliberately selected the demonstration because he believed targeting its "Zionist" participants would cause them harm.

Investigators also determined that he disguised himself as a gardener to approach the gathering without attracting attention.

Federal immigration authorities said Soliman, an Egyptian national who had previously lived in Kuwait with his family for more than a decade, entered the United States on a tourist visa in late 2022 and subsequently applied for asylum.

Following the attack, immigration officials attempted to deport his family members.

A federal judge blocked their immediate removal, ruling that their pending asylum application prevented authorities from proceeding with deportation at that stage.