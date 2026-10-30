Major cryptocurrency companies moved Thursday to freeze billions of dollars in digital assets potentially connected to a security breach at Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume.

Binance has not confirmed that its platform was hacked, but acknowledged reports of a possible security incident and said an investigation was underway.

“Our teams are aware of reports of a potential security issue and are actively investigating," a Binance spokesperson said, according to CNBC. “Rest assured that user funds are completely safe. Our security teams are reviewing all relevant information with urgency, and we will provide updates through official Binance channels as soon as we have verified information."

Several prominent cryptocurrency companies subsequently announced measures to prevent funds potentially associated with the incident from being transferred.

Circle Internet Group CEO Jeremy Allaire said Thursday evening that his company had frozen more than 800 million USD Coin tokens connected to the suspected breach.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino separately announced on X that the company had blocked more than 1.5 billion USDT tokens that may have been associated with the incident.

Binance co-founder Yi He later disclosed that Ripple, the cryptocurrency company associated with XRP and RLUSD, had helped prevent the movement of another $200 million in funds potentially linked to the suspected attack.

The amount of cryptocurrency affected could be considerably larger than the assets frozen so far.

News of the suspected breach and the companies' efforts to block potentially compromised funds coincided with declines across major cryptocurrency markets.

Bitcoin fell more than 3%, dropping below $80,000. Ether declined nearly 4%, while solana lost approximately 3%.