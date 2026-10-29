36 Is Two Times Chai

Randy Yisroel Settenbrino is a writer and artist. He is a passionate advocate for Israel and Jewish-Christian solidarity, and the founder of the Historic Blue Moon Hotel, recognized by National Geographic as one of the 150 most unique projects in the Western Hemisphere. Founder of Ohr Chodosh L ‘Zion, a cultural and spiritual initiative dedicated to restoring Jewish identity, courage, and moral clarity through the fusion of art, history, and living faith. His newest release on Amazon Between the Altar and the Sanctuary: The Life, Faith, and Fire of Rabbi Meir Kahane.

Digital portrait by Settenbrino of Rabbi Meir Kahane, 1932-1990

Our sages teach that the righteous are called living even in death, because their deeds live on in us and the lessons of their lives continue to guide us. - Berachot 18a

Thirty-six years, double chai, have passed since Rabbi Meir Kahane was murdered by El Sayyid Nosair, a jihadist in the Blind Sheikh’s cell, the Al-Qaeda-linked network that bombed the World Trade Center in 1993. His martyrdom offered an early warning of the Islamism that would take root in America and, eleven years later, bring down the greatest symbol of our financial prowess.

His vision has proven hauntingly prophetic. He warned that our enemies would dance on our graves, and they have. Today, on the eve of his yahrzeit, we see the rise of the Arab vote, the unraveling of Jewish life in America, enemies from within, and a new breed of anti-Zionist Jews acting as enemy combatants.

In my opinion, Kahane was, in many ways, a leader of biblical proportions who lived, fought, and was martyred to return the Jewish people to the purpose and spirit that form their destiny. He actualized Torah, people, and the Land with the strength and determination of the men of the Bible. He lived with intense pain and was driven to action by the captivity and tragedies of Jews everywhere. His involvement was both personal and collective.

What forms a civilization? That is the question underlying my book, Between the Altar and the Sanctuary: The Life, Faith, and Fire of Rabbi Meir Kahane.

Great civilizations are formed by men who are forged through struggle. Shared danger unites individuals into a people with a common destiny. Their trials and journeys become collective memory, passed down through generations in lessons learned and encoded into laws and customs. Families carry those sagas and communicate the traditions that unite communities into a people.

The traditions that form the bedrock of a nation are rooted in the journey of its founders. Heroes, holy men, and leaders emerge as figureheads who carry that journey forward. Civilizations prosper when they cultivate leaders who courageously embrace the hard-earned wisdom of previous generations.

The preservation of that wisdom inspires the highest order of service on the battlefield and in the sanctity of the family.

Jewish civilization is a case study in this process, formed, crushed, and reborn through crisis.

The founding fathers of the Jewish people, the prophets, and the righteous kings lived lives of trial and tribulation. Abraham left his father’s house for a land he had never seen. Isaac was bound on the altar. Jacob wrestled through the night and was left limping, renamed Israel. Their descendants inherited the same struggle: Joseph was sold into slavery, and Moses led a nation of slaves out of Egypt and through the wilderness. David wrote of the battles he fought against godless men. Each overcame challenges through faith, and their struggle became part of the inheritance of the people that followed. Every generation is called on to produce leaders who carry that inheritance and continuity forward.

Kahane’s own family carried that struggle in their bones, as so many of us do. In Lithuania and Poland, the Holocaust nearly annihilated them; in the Land of Israel, an Arab ambush on the road to a family wedding took the lives of his aunt, his cousin, and others traveling with them.

All avenues pointed to the price of statelessness: physical death, the dissolution of culture, and spiritual death. Rabbi Kahane was a sentinel who stood in the breach against those who wanted to harm the body and soul of Knesset Yisrael. Throughout his life, he fought battles others could not win, battles most community leaders and institutions would not even engage.

Reb Meir’s middle name was David, and like his namesake he projected the power and charisma to unify the people in God’s nation and country. Like David, he had a beautiful voice with which he called out the liberal, politicized leaders who led American Jewry, and the socialists who then ruled the Knesset. In his view, they remained Jews in name while placing the needs of everyone else above those of their own people. They did not see or feel what Kahane and so many of his generation felt.

Like David, he had a pen he wielded like a sword, writing hundreds of articles and seventeen books, cutting through the false narratives and cobwebs clouding the mind of the Diaspora Jew. He went to battle in the streets and consulates, going to jail a hundred times. In New York, Chicago, and Washington, and in Jerusalem, Shomron, and Yehuda, Kahane identified what he saw as sources of Jewish civilization’s discontent.

Kahane’s vision rings most true to the longing for the Promised Land that lies deep in every Jewish soul.

My hope for the book is, above all, that it will inspire those who have lost their Jewish identity to reclaim it and help those who possess it see in Kahane the ability to rise to the occasion: to emulate the passion that sends a person to sleep at night and wakes him in the morning thinking about the concerns of his people, ready to face threats preemptively.

We see his spirit rising like a phoenix among people across the Israeli right. A steadfast leader in Israel, protective, loving, concerned, and connected, feels the weight of the world. Such a leader understands the bitter lesson expressed by Hillel Seidman in the Warsaw Ghetto: that, when it comes to the Jew, humanity and international brotherhood can prove hollow, and that we must ultimately rely on ourselves.

Those who tried to block his path, in the politicized Jewish institutions and in the Knesset, are now in the dustbin of history.

With the rise of figures such as Moshe Feiglin, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Bezalel Smotrich, we may see a new generation of leaders who understand themselves as Davidic Jews, reflecting something of the image and spirit of Kahane, a man whose name and influence, I believe, will grow greater with each successive generation.

Tonight, light a candle for Rabbi Meir Dovid ben Yechezkel Shraga, in your home and in your heart, and carry his message forward. May his memory be a blessing as we join him in the redemption of all Israel and see Mashiach Tzidkeinu b’karov.