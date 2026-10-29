Prediction market platform Polymarket is investigating suspicious trading activity surrounding Israel's parliamentary election after hundreds of newly created accounts placed profitable bets on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party shortly before polls closed on Tuesday.

According to a Bloomberg report published Thursday, an analysis of Polymarket's blockchain records identified more than 600 digital wallets created on a single day that placed bets on Netanyahu remaining prime minister or Likud emerging as the largest party in the Knesset.

The timing of the transactions has raised questions about whether some traders had access to information about the election results before it became publicly available.

The bets quickly gained value after Israeli television exit polls indicated that Likud had performed better than earlier reports suggested. Several accounts subsequently withdrew more than $100,000 in combined profits, while others continue to hold positions with substantial unrealized gains.

Polymarket's internal investigative team confirmed to Bloomberg that it is reviewing dozens of newly created wallets involved in election-related trading.

Two blockchain analytics firms, Polysights and Bubblemaps, also identified suspicious activity and launched their own examinations of the transactions.

Bubblemaps told Reuters that it had identified 101 Polymarket accounts funded for the first time on election day, before voting ended.

A company representative confirmed that some of those accounts had already closed their positions at a profit following the publication of the exit polls.

The investigation comes after a closely contested Israeli election in which neither Netanyahu's political bloc nor the opposition secured a clear parliamentary majority.

Prediction markets had favored opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot over Netanyahu for several months leading up to the vote. Following the closure of polling stations on Tuesday, however, Netanyahu's probability of becoming the next prime minister rose to 54%, while Eisenkot's fell to 23%, according to Bloomberg.

Polymarket allows users to trade contracts based on the expected outcomes of political events, elections and other developments. Transactions on its international cryptocurrency-based platform are recorded on a public blockchain, enabling researchers to examine trading patterns and identify potentially coordinated activity.

The Israeli election investigation comes amid increasing scrutiny of prediction markets over allegations that traders may be exploiting confidential information for financial gain.

Earlier this year, Israeli authorities brought charges against a military reservist and a civilian accused of using classified information about Israeli military operations against Iran to place bets on Polymarket.

In the United States, a soldier has also been charged with allegedly using confidential military information to profit from wagers related to an American operation in Venezuela. He has pleaded not guilty.

Despite the unusual timing and profitability of the Israeli election trades, investigators have not established that confidential information was used.

Bloomberg noted that suspicious trading patterns do not necessarily constitute evidence of insider trading, as profitable bets may also result from independent analysis or accurate predictions.

The investigation concerns potential misuse of nonpublic information for financial gain. No evidence has been presented linking the suspicious bets to manipulation of the Israeli vote count or election results.