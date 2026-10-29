The world of film and television is bidding farewell to one of the greatest actors and most recognizable figures in popular culture of recent decades. British actor Sir Patrick Stewart, who achieved worldwide fame through his roles in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises, died Wednesday at the age of 86 at his home in Los Angeles.

A statement published on his official Instagram account said that Stewart died surrounded by the love of his family after battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. His wife, singer Sunny Ozell, was by his side during his final moments.

His family said that he spent his final days surrounded by relatives and friends, with live music, prayers, and moments of laughter and tears. The family described the peaceful expression on his face in his final moments as a reflection of the dignity and nobility that had characterized him throughout his life.

Stewart was born on July 13, 1940, in the town of Mirfield, Yorkshire, England. He began his acting career at a young age, long before becoming a Hollywood star. He studied at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and in 1966 joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he established himself as one of Britain's leading stage actors.

For years, Stewart performed classical roles on stage, particularly in the plays of William Shakespeare. His deep voice, commanding presence, and ability to bring depth to the characters he portrayed became his trademarks. He later moved into television and film, but his major career breakthrough came only when he was 47 years old.

In 1987, he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the science fiction series Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series, which ran for seven seasons until 1994, became an international success and established Stewart as a global star.

Picard, the commander of the starship Enterprise, was characterized by a combination of authority, wisdom, restraint, and human sensitivity. Unlike many Hollywood heroes, Picard often preferred the power of reason, diplomacy, and dialogue over the use of force.

The role became one of Stewart's most iconic, and he continued portraying the character in the franchise's feature films. In 2020, he returned to the role in the series Star Trek: Picard, which gave the beloved character another chapter and concluded in 2023.

But Stewart did not limit himself to success in the world of science fiction. In 2000, he joined another successful film franchise when he was cast as Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in the first X-Men film.

Xavier, the leader of the mutants and founder of a school for young people with extraordinary powers, became one of the central characters in the film series. Stewart brought a combination of wisdom, authority, and humanity to the role, making Xavier one of the most beloved characters in the superhero film universe.

Over the years, he reprised the role of Professor Xavier in several additional films, including X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Logan. In 2022, he appeared as the character once again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Alongside his success in film and television, Stewart never abandoned his first love: theater. He continued appearing in stage productions, including Shakespearean plays, and received widespread acclaim for his work. During his career, he won two Olivier Awards, considered among the most prestigious honors in British theater, as well as a Grammy Award.

Stewart was also nominated for Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony Awards, becoming one of the few actors to maintain a prominent position in both classical theater and the Hollywood entertainment industry.

In 2010, Queen Elizabeth II awarded him a knighthood in recognition of his contributions to drama. From that point onward, he carried the title Sir Patrick Stewart, which became an inseparable part of his public identity.

In his personal life, Stewart was also known for his close friendship with fellow British actor Sir Ian McKellen, who portrayed Magneto alongside him in the X-Men films. The two first met during their years working in theater and remained close friends for decades. In 2013, McKellen even officiated Stewart's wedding to Sunny Ozell.

Despite his advanced age, Stewart continued working and performing in his final years. Last July, when he celebrated his 86th birthday, he made clear in an interview that he had no intention of retiring from acting and that he considered the profession an inseparable part of his life.