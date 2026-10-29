Katharina von Schnurbein assumed her position as Germany's federal commissioner for Jewish life and the fight against antisemitism on Wednesday, taking over from Felix Klein as the country confronts unprecedented levels of antisemitic incidents, JNS reported.

The German Interior Ministry announced her appointment on October 14, selecting an official with more than a decade of experience coordinating European efforts to combat antisemitism.

Von Schnurbein had served as the European Commission's coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life since 2015.

In the announcement of her appointment, she said she was approaching her responsibilities “with great respect, humility, but also the necessary determination to shape the future."

Referring to the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel, von Schnurbein expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation facing Jewish communities.

She warned that many Jews no longer felt safe in public spaces, educational institutions, or universities, and that some had begun concealing their Jewish identity.

“We must resolutely combat antisemitism directed specifically against Jews at all times," she said. “But antisemitism, particularly as a closed worldview, also undermines the fundamental principles of our free and democratic society."

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt welcomed the appointment, describing von Schnurbein as an experienced specialist with close relationships throughout the Jewish community.

“Jewish life belongs to Germany. We protect it, we strengthen it, and we resolutely defend it against all forms of antisemitism," Dobrindt stated.

Jewish organizations and community leaders welcomed her appointment on Wednesday.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin praised her extensive knowledge of European Jewish communities and emphasized the importance of her experience at a time of increasing antisemitism.

“Few people know Europe’s Jewish communities as well as she does, and few moments have needed that experience more," Rabbi Margolin wrote on social media. “We look forward to working together."

The European Jewish Association also welcomed the new commissioner, stressing that antisemitism must be challenged “in ALL its forms, whether from the far right or the left."

“Now, words must translate into action," the organization added in a post on social media.

Von Schnurbein takes office as Germany faces a sustained increase in antisemitic incidents.

According to the monitoring organization RIAS, Germany recorded 8,725 antisemitic incidents in 2025, compared with 8,627 in 2024 and 2,480 in 2022.

The latest annual figures included 178 physical assaults and 257 incidents involving threats. Antisemitism related to Israel accounted for 68% of all recorded incidents.

The security challenges facing Germany's Jewish community were further highlighted earlier this month when a court in Hamburg sentenced two men for participating in an Iranian-directed assassination plot targeting prominent Jewish and pro-Israel figures.

A Danish citizen received an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence for preparing lethal attacks against public figures, including Volker Beck, president of the German-Israeli Society, and Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany.

An Afghan national who participated in the conspiracy was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.