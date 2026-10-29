Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed said he opposes American military assistance to foreign countries, including Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, arguing that federal resources should instead be directed toward domestic priorities.

Speaking to reporters following an event in suburban Detroit, El-Sayed said he wanted American tax dollars used “to build schools and opportunity here, rather than sent abroad to drop bombs on anybody."

“I don’t think we should be funding foreign militaries generally," El-Sayed said, as quoted by The Associated Press. “That’s Israel. It’s also Egypt. It’s also Saudi Arabia and Qatar and UAE."

His comments came in response to questions about an advertisement released by Rebellion PAC that depicted two people struggling to afford groceries because their money was being directed toward Israel's military.

El-Sayed distanced himself from the advertisement and denied any connection between the political action committee's message and his campaign.

“That has nothing to do with our campaign," El-Sayed said. “It’s certainly not what I want to be talking about right now."

The remarks are the latest in a series of statements concerning Israel that have generated controversy during El-Sayed's Senate campaign.

El-Sayed won the Democratic nomination in August after narrowly defeating Representative Haley Stevens, who has been a prominent supporter of Israel.

During the primary campaign, he repeatedly faced criticism over his opposition to American military assistance to Israel, his statements about the Israeli government, and his response to antisemitic violence.

In an interview with MS NOW, El-Sayed characterized Israeli military operations as "bloodthirsty" and accused Israel's leadership of committing genocide.

Speaking separately with journalist Jim Acosta, he acknowledged that Hamas had committed war crimes while continuing to criticize the Israeli government.

El-Sayed has also repeatedly declined to answer directly when asked whether the Jewish state has a right to exist.

In another interview before the election, he described Israel's leadership as "as evil as Hamas."

His response to an attack on Temple Israel , a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township near Detroit, also drew criticism earlier this year.

Although he condemned both the attack and antisemitism, El-Sayed described the circumstances surrounding the violence by saying that “violence is a cycle" and that “hurt people hurt people."

Following criticism of those remarks, he apologized to the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus in late August.

Last week, El-Sayed went further in his criticism of Israel, arguing that the country should no longer be considered an American ally.

During an interview with ABC News, he accused Israel of receiving American financial support while drawing the United States into military conflicts.

“An ally that takes your money to push you into wars you shouldn't be fighting is not an ally," he said.

El-Sayed is running against Republican nominee Mike Rogers in a closely contested race for Michigan's US Senate seat.