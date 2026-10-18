An operation by troops from the Ramon Reconnaissance Unit (6261) in the city of Dura, within the jurisdiction of the Judea Brigade, led to the discovery of weapons and military equipment in a nearby garage after a suspicious vehicle was found to contain, among other items, a Hamas flag and stolen Israeli license plates.

The operation began yesterday when the troops stopped a suspicious vehicle for a security inspection.

During a search of the vehicle, the troops discovered military jackets, a Hamas flag, a replica rifle, and stolen Israeli license plates.

Following the discoveries in the vehicle, the troops proceeded to a nearby garage.

During a search of the premises, they discovered an improvised firearm known as a "Carlo," along with two handguns, an airsoft pistol, ammunition, and military equipment.

All the weapons and equipment discovered in the garage were confiscated by the troops.