Incident at CFB Wainwright: Defence Minister David McGuinty provides update – October 17,

An explosion at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta on Saturday caused multiple casualties and sparked a major fire that spread beyond the military installation, Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty confirmed Saturday night.

Speaking at a late-night news conference in Ottawa, McGuinty acknowledged that people had been killed and injured but declined to provide casualty figures while emergency operations continued.

“I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base," he said, as quoted by CTV News.

The minister described the circumstances as a “very active and delicate situation," explaining that authorities were still working to determine the full extent of the incident.

According to McGuinty, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defense and other federal agencies are coordinating with provincial and municipal authorities “to mobilize all necessary support and working through the details of what actually occurred."

“We will have more to say in the coming hours and days. At this time, our thoughts are with the families and with everyone impacted by this tragic event. And I want to thank, in particular, the first responders and everyone providing assistance at a very difficult time," he said.

Asked whether Canada had experienced a comparable incident at a military installation, McGuinty replied, “I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory."

The explosion also triggered a large fire that spread rapidly amid strong winds, complicating the emergency response.

The Municipal District of Wainwright reported Saturday evening that firefighters were battling flames driven by high winds, with emergency crews working to “protect people, property, and critical infrastructure."

Officials confirmed that the fire had crossed the perimeter fence of the military base earlier in the day and was being contained south of the nearby town of Wainwright.

McGuinty said residents of Wainwright were assisting the emergency response, including by providing hospital support and firefighting assistance.

Addressing concerns about the fire's potential impact on the surrounding community, he said it “is still being monitored very closely. We’ll have more to say about that in due course."

Prime Minister Mark Carney also addressed the emergency, announcing that he was coordinating with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as authorities responded to the incident.

“A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta," Carney wrote on social media. “Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected."

Canadian Forces Base Wainwright is located approximately 200 kilometers east of Edmonton, just outside the town of Wainwright.

The installation is among Canada's busiest military training facilities, primarily used to train soldiers and prepare military units for combat operations.