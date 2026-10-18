Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman has unveiled a political plan to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which he says will be set in motion immediately after the 26th Knesset is sworn in.

At the center of the strategy is the replacement of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and the swift passage of the "Defendant Law," legislation designed to bar any individual facing criminal indictment from forming a government or serving as prime minister.

"We must get rid of Bibi," Liberman declared, making clear that he intends to initiate efforts to change the Knesset's leadership as soon as the next parliament convenes.

"Immediately after the 26th Knesset is sworn in, we will work to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and elect a new speaker," Liberman said. Once a new speaker is in place, he intends to fast-track the legislation. "After that, we will pass the 'Defendant Law' through all three readings, and that will be the end of it."

On Thursday, Liberman announced that he would not support "any minority government, not even for a transitional period."

In a post on social media, Liberman wrote: "Over the past few days, I have been asked several times about a national unity government. Our position is clear and unequivocal: We will establish a coalition consisting exclusively of Zionist parties. Likud without Netanyahu could be a significant partner."

Liberman expressed confidence that the opposition bloc would secure a solid majority, adding that he expects support from within Netanyahu's own party.

"I know several Likud MKs who understand the gravity of the moment and would be willing to provide the additional numbers needed and join a Zionist coalition," he said.