US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist organization on Tuesday, accusing the group of launching attacks against Saudi Arabia in an attempt to drive up global oil prices ahead of the upcoming US elections.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump recalled the American military campaign against the Houthis last year and suggested that the group had failed to learn from the experience.

"The Houthis are behaving very badly. I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed the HELL out of them and, at their request, stopped," Trump wrote.

The President noted that the Houthis had refrained from attacks for an extended period before resuming their activities, which he suggested were being directed by Iran.

"They've been silent for a long time, but now they've emerged again, probably at the behest of Iran, which is a Failing Nation, with No Navy, No Airforce, the World's Worst Economy, and 301% Inflation," he continued.

Trump accused the Houthis of deliberately targeting Saudi Arabia in an effort to disrupt energy markets and influence the political climate in the United States.

The group has returned "in a very nasty way, hitting Saudi Arabia, and purposefully trying to drive up Oil Prices, probably prior to the U.S. Elections - NOT NICE," he declared.

The President also addressed what he suggested was an attempt to influence the upcoming American elections, emphasizing that he is not a candidate and will remain in office afterward.

"Somebody should explain to them that I'm not running in the Elections, I've already won, IN A MASSIVE LANDSLIDE, but I'll be there after the Elections, and I will never forget!" Trump warned.