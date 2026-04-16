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Tanya Roadmap video/lecture

The Tanya compacts four millennia of Jewish wisdom to answer the great personal and existential questions of life. It has revolutionized the way we think about G -d the human soul, the world and our place in it.

Rabbi Shimon Aiisenbach
TanyaRabbi Shimon Aisenbach
  • 2 minutes
The Alter Rebbe
The Alter RebbeChabad