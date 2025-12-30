Today (Tuesday), the Fast of the Tenth of Tevet (Asara B'Tevet) is being observed across Israel and throughout the Jewish world. It is one of the fasts commemorating the destruction of Jerusalem and marks the beginning of the siege on Jerusalem that ultimately led to the destruction of the First Temple.

The Fast of the Tenth of Tevet is one of four fast days instituted by the Sages in memory of the destruction. According to tradition, on this day in the year 588 BCE, Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, began the siege of Jerusalem-a siege that lasted about a year and a half and ended with the destruction of the First Temple on the Ninth of Av.

The fast lasts from dawn until nightfall, during which eating and drinking are prohibited. In most communities, additional penitential prayers (Selichot) and special supplications are recited throughout the day.

This year, by decision of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, the Tenth of Tevet also serves as the General Kaddish Day-a memorial day for Holocaust victims whose date of death is unknown. In synagogues, Kaddish and the memorial prayer “Yizkor” are recited in their memory.

Unlike the Ninth of Av and Yom Kippur, the Tenth of Tevet is a regular workday. Nevertheless, for many it is a day of introspection and national remembrance, intended to inspire repentance and reflection following the destruction of the Temple and the disunity of the people.

Fast Times - Tenth of Tevet (5786)

Fast begins (dawn):

Jerusalem - 5:26

Tel Aviv - 5:29

Haifa - 5:30

Be’er Sheva - 5:27

Safed - 5:28

Tiberias - 5:27

Ashdod - 5:28

Ashkelon - 5:28

Eilat - 5:22

Kiryat Shmona - 5:28

Fast ends (nightfall):

Jerusalem - 17:09

Tel Aviv - 17:05

Haifa - 17:05

Be’er Sheva - 17:09

Safed - 17:05

Tiberias - 17:03

Ashdod - 17:06

Ashkelon - 17:06

Eilat - 17:10

Kiryat Shmona - 16:59