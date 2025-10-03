The Ministry of Heritage, led by Minister Amichai Eliyahu, is releasing a first issue with the international magazine National Geographic, covering Jewish heritage sites specifically in Judea and Samaria - Hebron, Jericho, Mount Ebal, the Jordan Valley, and more.

The edition, published in collaboration with the Archaeology Division and distributed in both English and Hebrew during the Jewish holidays, tells the story of the historic sites in the place where the Jewish people were born.

At the center of the issue is a comprehensive article titled 'The Journey to unlock the secrets of the Cave of the Patriarchs,' presenting the fascinating history of excavations and research at the site, including the dramatic operation on Yom Kippur Eve in 1981, when Israeli researchers first entered the depths of the cave.

'Fighting for the Narrative' - Minister Amichai Eliyahu on a tour with the US channel CBS

Minister Amichai Eliyahu said: 'In the last two years, a tremendous transformation has taken place in the preservation of heritage sites in Judea and Samaria - the place where the Jewish people were born and where the roots of our history lie. We are leading this transformation with a mission to preserve, research, and make accessible to the public, both in Israel and around the world, the historic sites of the Jewish people, which serve as conclusive proof that this is our homeland,' he said.

The minister further added: "This special issue of National Geographic is part of our campaign against UNESCO and the international academic boycott, to show the entire world the historical truth: this is the land of the Jews, this is our historical homeland. We will never leave this place."

The edition presents fascinating archaeological findings, including clay vessels from the Iron Age - the First Temple period - which serve as evidence of a Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria some 2,900 years ago. It also describes the impressive Herodian-era structure covering about 2,000 square meters and the mysterious underground system built by King Herod.

A digital version is available on the website [in Hebrew] and is also distributed in printed copies for the holiday.

As a reminder, under the coalition agreements between Likud and Otzma Yehudit, a national emergency plan was established to prevent antiquities theft and enhance heritage infrastructure in Judea and Samaria with a budget of 150 million shekels to be managed by Minister Eliyahu and his ministry’s team. This new issue initiative is part of the Ministry of Heritage's broader plan to make Jewish heritage sites accessible in the heart of Judea and Samaria.