The leaders of Betar US have been removed from the World Zionist Congress, as the result of a filing by Anti-Netanyahu forces who claimed in filings “There can be no room in the Zionist movement for such racism, thuggery and evil that will ultimately harm the Jewish people. If there is no corrective action by the Zionist movement and no voice to counter this extremism, then this radical rhetoric from Betar USA will poison the good name of the World Zionist Organization.”

Can one imagine Jews claiming that Betar poisons Zionism? Simply, this is a rejection of Netanyahu, rejection of Jews in Judea and Samaria and a rejection of Jews fighting back. Every Jewish organization should thank Betar US for the work being done, rather than attack us as they are threatened.

On the very same day that Kol Israel brought this baseless claim the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wrongfully put Betar US on the ADL’s demeaning “hate list” website, along with Louis Farrakhan and David Duke. Betar US is in fact an organization that courageously defends Jews and Jewish students from physical attacks. Kol Israel’s current #2 candidate, Scott Richman is a top ADL official and responsible for naming Betar as a hate group.

This is what the left does, names Jews radicals, and then bans them from events. Who are they to judge us? As an Israeli-American longtime activist its shocking that as vice chair of Betar Worldwide and Chairman of Betar US I can be thrown out of the Zionist Congress for demanding that boycotters of Israel have no place in the Zionist elections.

Betar US is the American arm of the Betar Worldwide movement which has 35 chapters worldwide and maintains headquarters in the Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv. We are at war, the most brutal war the state of israel and the Jewish people has faced since the Holocaust and the woke left is working to harm Betar and Jabotinsky and Netanyahu.

We have filed arbitration proceedings at the Beth Din of America in Manhattan this morning against Shai Davidai, Roz Rothstein, David Yaari and Stand With US, citing coordinated defamation, slander, and political collusion aimed at damaging the reputation of the movement and one of its key leaders. We seek $2 Million in damages to be donated to the Jabotinsky Institute in Tel Aviv. Betar US, a registered nonprofit and the American branch of the historic 102-year-old Betar movement, is chaired by Mr. Ronn Torossian—a known philanthropist, public figure, and Vice Chairman of World Betar and the Jabotinsky Institute. As part of the Likud-backed Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) coalition in the World Zionist Congress (WZC) elections, Betar US represents a strong voice for proud, unapologetic Jewish nationalism rooted in the teachings of Ze’ev Jabotinsky.

The controversy began earlier this year when members of a rival slate—Kol Israel—including activist Shai Davidai and StandWithUs CEO Roz Rothstein who are defendants in the filing, began an apparent campaign to delegitimize and politically oust Mr. Torossian and Betar US from the elections. This followed ideological disagreements between Mr Davidai and Betar US surrounding Davidai’s alleged support for a boycott on products from Judea and Samaria.

On February 10th, leftist Mr. Davidai sent a direct personal message to Mr. Torossian threatening, “Your organization is going down.” Soon afterward, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), whose New York/New Jersey regional director Scott Richman is also a Kol Israel candidate, added Betar US to its controversial “Glossary of Extremism and Hate.” What followed was a petition filed by Ms. Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the head of the Kol Israel slate, and a known critic of Prime Minister Netanyahu, to the American Zionist Movement’s election tribunal. That petition resulted in the April 30th removal of Mr. Torossian from the ZOA’s slate of candidates.

The case represents not only a legal battle, but an ideological clash over the future of Zionism and Jewish leadership. At its core, it asks a deeper question: _Who gets to define Jewish strength, leadership, and representation in the 21st century?

Betar is one of the oldest and largest Zionist organizations in the world, with 35 chapters worldwide. Two Israeli Prime Ministers emerged from the Betar movement: Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir. Begin, a former Irgun commander and lifelong Revisionist, became Israel’s sixth Prime Minister in 1977, leading the Likud party to power for the first time. His election marked a historic shift in Israeli politics from the socialist-dominated establishment to the nationalist right. Yitzhak Shamir, also with roots in Betar and the Lehi underground, succeeded Begin and served as Prime Minister during the 1980s and early 1990s. Both leaders exemplified Betar’s principles of Jewish sovereignty, resilience, and nationalism.

Today, Betar operates in 35 countries as an organization promoting Jewish identity, loyalty to the State of Israel, and the enduring legacy of Jabotinsky’s vision. Kol israel’s version of inclusion is one which sues and works to ban right-wing Zionism. Betar does not provide a platform in Israel to the Zionist Congress to those who support a boycott of Israel.

The true answer we have to these disgusting awful people comes in the words of Zeev Jabotinsky who wrote in Go To Hell, “We constantly and very loudly apologize… Instead of turning our backs to the accusers, as there is nothing to apologize for, and nobody to apologize to, we swear again and again that it is not our fault… Isn’t it long overdue to respond to all these and all future accusations, reproaches, suspicions, slanders and denunciations by simply folding our arms and loudly, clearly, coldly and calmly answer with the only argument that is understandable and accessible to this public: ‘Go to Hell!’?

Who are we, to make excuses to them; who are they to interrogate us? What is the purpose of this mock trial over the entire people where the sentence is known in advance?

Our habit of constantly and zealously answering to any rabble has already done us a lot of harm and will do much more. … The situation that has been created as a result, tragically confirms a well known saying: “Qui s’excuse s’accuse.” We ourselves have acquainted our neighbors with the thought that for every embezzling Jew it is possible to drag the entire ancient people to answer, a people that was already legislating at the time when the neighbors had not even invented a bast shoe.

Every accusation causes among us such a commotion that people unwittingly think, ‘why are they so afraid of everything?’ Apparently their conscience is not clear.’ Exactly because we are ready at every minute to stand at attention, there develops among the people an inescapable view about us, as of some specific thievish tribe. We think that our constant readiness to undergo a search without hesitation and to turn out our pockets, will eventually convince mankind of our nobility; look what gentlemen we are–we do not have anything to hide! This is a terrible mistake.

The real gentlemen are the people that will not allow anyone for any reason to search their apartment, their pockets or their soul. Only a person under surveillance is ready for a search at every moment…. This is the only one inevitable conclusion from our maniac reaction to every reproach–to accept responsibility as a people for every action of a Jew, and to make excuses in front of everybody including hell knows who.

I consider this system to be false to its very root. We are hated not because we are blamed for everything, but we are blamed for everything because we are not loved…We may apologize only in rare, unique and extremely important moments when we are completely confident that the Areopagus in front of us really has just intentions and proper competence. We do not have to apologize for anything.

We are a people as all other peoples; we do not have any intentions to be better than the rest. As one of the first conditions for equality we demand the right to have our own villains, exactly as other people have them. Yes, we do have provocateurs and draft dodgers, and it is even strange that we have so few of them under current conditions.

Other people have also these kind of “good,” and, in addition, they have embezzlers, and pogrom-makers, and torturers–so what– the neighbors live and are not ashamed…. Do our neighbors blush for the Christians in Kishinyov who hammered nails into Jewish babies’ eyes?” Not in the least,– they walk with head raised high and look everybody in the face; ...the persona of a people is royal, and not responsible and is not obliged to apologize…

We do not have to account to anybody, we are not to sit for anybody’s examination and nobody is old enough to call on us to answer. We came before them and will leave after them. We are what we are, we are good for ourselves, we will not change and we do not want to.”

Unfortunately, Jewish history repeats itself. They have always attacked the Jabotinsky movement, with Ben Gurion even refusing his body to enter the State of Israel until 24 years after his death when the Likud won the elections. Stand With Us seems to prefer battling Jabotinsky rather than working together for Zionism.

Ronn Torossian is a Israeli-American who serves as Vice Chair of World Betar and Chair of the Betar movement.