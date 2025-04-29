Despite efforts to educate the Haredi public never to take packages abroad that they haven’t packed themselves, there is still a margin of the society that remains clueless.

The Ultra-Orthodox community in Israel is especially attuned to the concept ‘chesed’ - lending money without interest, recycling all kinds of items through ‘gemachs’, and doing favors for each other.

Sadly, the help-everyone-in-need atmosphere has a dark side. When an unsuspecting young woman from Beitar was recently asked to bring a package to France for a friend of a friend, she thought it was a win-win: ‘He desperately needs this package in France, and is happy to pay me.’

She landed in France and was greeted with the shock of her life. Her bags were inspected, she was immediately arrested, and now she sits in prison, surrounded by true criminals.

Her father is beside himself: “My daughter trusted someone her friend knew, and believed him when he told her ‘Everyone does it, nothing will happen to you.’ I am guilty — I'm her father, I should have made sure this didn’t happen. Her physical health has never been good, and every day she’s there is very bad. I must do everything to save her! But I don’t have a cent – I can’t even begin to speak with lawyers!”

Calling on the Jewish community around the world, he begs:

“I need everyone to help get my daughter out of prison – this is true Pidyon Shvuyim!! Please dig deep into your pockets to do this mitzvah!!”

