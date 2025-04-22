Beitar resident Mordechai Black recently travelled to France for anything but leisure. He is on a desperate mission to bail out his eighteen-year-old daughter Yael from prison.

Black, who barely makes it to the end of the month, cannot begin the expensive legal process of getting his daughter out. Even his flight to France was sponsored by a friend. He explains the sorry predicament:

“My daughter Yael is fragile, both medically and emotionally. From the age of 14, she lived in a religious boarding school. She did well there, keeping a close relationship with our family and obtaining her Bagrut (matriculation) certification.

Though she is still behind her age group, her steady maturity is a source of pride for me. Even now, in a French prison, she is careful not to write or travel on Shabbat.”

Help this desperate father!

Black continues to explain how his daughter Yael landed in jail:

“She is on her own now at 18 years old and needed fast cash to rent her own place. Some shady characters gave her a package to bring to Israel for pay, insisting that everyone does it, and nothing will happen to her.”

Black’s regret is apparent:

“I am eaten alive with guilt. I should have realized that she is not yet ready to support herself. I should have gone into debt to give her what she needed. The entire situation is my fault, and I cannot stop my fight until I get her home! I beg every member of Klal Yisrael to help me!”

GET YAEL OUT OF PRISON >>>>