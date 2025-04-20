Help free Yael: Beitar youth being held in a French prison

Yael Black, an eighteen-year-old resident of Beitar Illit, is being held in a French prison.

From the age of fourteen, emotionally and medically fragile Yael Black lived in a religious boarding school for struggling youth. She kept up a close relationship with her family, and she successfully completed her Bagrut certification.

When Yael became a legal adult in November, her schooling was no longer covered by government aid. She was reluctant to live at home and desperate for cash to rent her own place.

Yael met someone in France and took a sealed package to bring back to Israel. The promised payment would have enabled her to live on her own for several months, and despite internal misgivings, the temptation was too great. Yael never made it onto the plane: she was taken to prison instead. Her family says her weak state was exploited.

Rabbi Menachem Mendel Warner of Beitar asks everyone to aid Mordechai Black in his efforts to free his daughter. He says he is a good girl, even careful in prison not to write or travel on Shabbat. Penniless, he has no way to pay for lawyers and bail to get his daughter Yael home.

