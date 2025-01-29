Dr. Edy Cohen, a Middle East scholar and researcher at the Israel Center for Grand Strategy (ICGS), discussed the ceasefire in Lebanon on 103FM.

"There was never a ceasefire like we all wanted - Israel always continued to strike, and Hezbollah did not retreat despite not daring to launch missiles or UAVs. But it is a fragile ceasefire. The whole agreement was not good, and on the last day of the ceasefire, we saw how the Lebanese army failed to be where it was supposed to be."

Regarding Hezbollah's condition, he stated: "A week ago, it was reported in the Lebanese press that there are 11,000 Hezbollah casualties, which is a lot. Besides those wounded in the pager operation, there are at least 15,000 more injured. Hezbollah is defeated, embarrassed, and nearly eliminated."

He further added: "The fighting was good, but the agreement that did not ensure a dead zone or barrier is a bad agreement, very bad even. I'm not saying there is no Hezbollah; there is Hezbollah, and attempts are being made to revive it, and they have a good excuse - there is now a consensus in Lebanon that Israel should have withdrawn when before the agreement, they were against Hezbollah. Unfortunately, we have united the Lebanese."

"We didn't confirm the kill. That's how it is in the Middle East. To kill a snake, you need to cut off its head, we didn't do that, we didn't go all the way. As a Middle East scholar who sees the situation on the ground, we didn't complete the work, neither with Hamas nor Hezbollah," he concluded.

At the end of the conversation, he said: "I'm afraid the Lebanese army will get close to our border. After all, two years ago, we saw an Egyptian soldier open fire at the Eilat border. You can't trust a Lebanese soldier. I was born in Lebanon, and we had a Shia neighbor with seven children, two of whom were in Hezbollah, and three were in the Lebanese army - so a Lebanese soldier might rise and want to avenge Nasrallah's killing. There should have been a barrier."