The third round of hostage releases of the ceasefire deal is set for tomorrow. And once again, the youngest hostages, 2-year-old Kfir Bibas and 5-year-old Ariel Bibas, will not be among the freed hostages.

There are two possible explanations for the continued imprisonment of babies and toddlers. One is that Hamas is still playing games with the lives of innocent children, that after depriving them of light, love, food, and medicine for more than a year it still delights in prolonging their suffering. The other, and perhaps more likely explanation, is the terrible possibility that Kfir and Ariel no longer have lives with which to play games because they died in the captivity in which Hamas has held them for so long.

Either explanation is further proof that the evil of Hamas cannot be lived with or tolerated and must be destroyed once the hostages are returned. In either case, their lives mean nothing to their captors.

To kidnap a 9-month-old baby, the age Kfir was during the October 7 massacre, and a 4-year-old boy is an act of pure evil. The butchers of Hamas showed no mercy even to the most innocent of their victims, with the youngest murder victim of the October 7 massacre being just three months old.

The Bibas children should have been released immediately. Then they should have been released during the weeklong November 2023 ceasefire. They should have been released every single day, every single minute, since they were brought into Gaza by the bloodthirsty barbarians of Hamas. Instead, they remain captive 15 months after their abduction.

Why has Hamas done this? It has done this because it knows how precious their children are to Israel and the Jewish people. It knows that victimizing, kidnapping, and murdering children is the ultimate torture it can inflict on Israeli society. It has done this because its ultimate goal is exactly the same as the Nazis', the annihilation of every Jew down to the last baby.

To Hamas and its supporters, Kfir Bibas is evil personified because he is a Jew, the innocence of his childhood merely a smokescreen for his nefarious inborn Judaism. His birth is itself a capital crime. It is no wonder Hamas terrorists love to read Mein Kampf and stores named for Hitler are popular in Gaza.

There can be no peace with an entity that thinks like this. Hamas has not moderated an iota after its losses in the war. Thanks to its propaganda successes and the useful idiots who value the lives of baby killers over those of Jewish babies, Hamas believes it can continue to rule Gaza and prepare for the next war, where it will use the same strategy of both lying to gullible Westerners and deliberately causing the deaths of its own people to escape the consequences of murdering Jewish children. Its leaders still vow to carry out more massacres on the level of October 7.

This ceasefire has three phases. Whatever phases two and three look like, if Hamas is still in power in Gaza at the end, the war must resume. If a “permanent” ceasefire sees Hamas remain in power after what it has done to the Bibas family, after it has vowed to start this same war all over again with more massacres, then Israel will have failed, the US will have failed, and even Donald Trump will have failed. Evil will have been allowed to endure, and more hate and death with follow.

Only the full defeat of Hamas can put an end to the Hamas violence. Only the full defeat of evil can prevent its resurgence. Monsters who deny babies the right to live have forfeited the right to live themselves. Any person who joins Hamas is an enemy of humanity. Any person who joins the ranks of the baby butchers should be treated as part of the Nazi death squads, because that is the level of evil they have chosen to champion.

And to those around the world who cheerlead for Hamas, who consider the killing of Yahya Sinwar and his soldiers worse than the killing of Jewish babies, who believe it is more important to free baby killers from Israeli prisons than Jewish babies from the tunnels underneath Gaza, your opinions do not matter.

This includes Irish President Michael Higgins, who followed in the footsteps of the Irish leaders who expressed their condolences to Germany over Hitler’s death in 1945 when he called Israel’s just war against Hamas a full-scale “genocide” while dismissing the Holocaust itself as a mere “attempted genocide.”

This includes UN officials such as the monster Francesca Albanese, who deemed it “unacceptable” to call on Hamas to release a captive baby, showing just how little value she places on the lives of Jewish children.

This includes the government of South Africa which has knowingly allied itself with the most evil people in the world and seeks to criminalize the act of breathing for Jews with its absurd charges that the International Court of Justice.

This includes the mobs of protesters who see no contradiction in protesting what they call a genocide while calling for a real genocide in the same breath, and think harassing and assaulting Jews on college campuses and in synagogues around the world is a productive use of their time.

It is an outrage that Kfir and Ariel’s very lives have been dismissed by the world and by the supporters of Hamas. Human rights to them are meant for mass murderers, not for Jewish babies.

Though the world quickly forgot them, we will never forget the children who were burned to death and slaughtered, the innocent men, women and children who were murdered by the ideological heirs of the Nazis, the tortures, the rapes, the kidnappings. 1,200 people were butchered because there is an evil in this world that believes Jews do not deserve to live, whether they be Holocaust survivors who lived through the same evil or innocent babies.

Kfir and Ariel Bibas must be the last Jewish children ever taken or held captive by antisemites. To ensure that, Hamas must be destroyed. Utterly. To do anything less is to declare that Jewish blood is as cheap as it was in the 1940s, it is to tolerate the same evil that ended so many innocent lives at Auschwitz.

If you can look at what has been done to the Bibas children and not see how evil Hamas is, how its evil must be destroyed once and for all, how can you call yourself human?

Gary Willig is a veteran member of the Arutz Sheva news staff.