Senior Yeshiva deans and prominent Rabbis in the Religious Zionist community have sent a letter to the Prime Minister in which they call upon him to defeat Hamas.

"We are not privy to the details of the deal, which, it seems, are deliberately obscure, but what appears to be the direction of the deal is a capitulation to Hamas's terms", the Rabbis wrote to the Prime Minister.

"We expect you to be true to your commitment to decisively defeat and destroy Hamas, to eliminate its army and its rule, and to remove any threat from Gaza, a commitment for which our students went to war, and which is a security and moral imperative."

Among the signatories were Rabbi Benny Kalmanson, Rabbi Yoel Manovitz, Rabbi Eli Sadeh, Rabbi Yossi Weitzan, Rabbi Hananel Etrog, Rabbi Mishael Rubin, and Rabbi Tamir Granot, whose son was killed in action earlier in the war.