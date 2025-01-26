The Central Command of the IDF failed yesterday to prevent the celebrations of the released terrorists. This was despite the instructions issued by Defense Minister Israel Katz to prevent any celebrations and disperse them by force.

Among other things, celebrations took place in the village of Qab in the eastern Jerusalem area, where a procession was dispersed after a Israeli forces entered the village. They confiscated Hamas flags and destroyed celebratory booths.

The IDF said that as part of the implementation of the deal, a joint inter-agency command center was established in the Central Command to oversee the management of the process. The command post includes representatives from the IDF, ISA, Israel Police, Israel Prison Service, and other security bodies.

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Aryeh King raised questions on social media regarding the involvement of municipal employees and public figures in a Hamas parade held in the Kfar Akeb neighborhood. In a tweet, King wrote: "How many of the participants in this Hamas parade in the Kfar Aqab neighborhood are employees of the Jerusalem municipality, employees of the Jerusalem public transportation companies, employees of the hospitals in Jerusalem, employees of the health funds in Jerusalem, employees of the various supermarkets in Jerusalem?" King announced that he had contacted the municipality's security officer to request that "social networks be scanned and employees of the municipality who allegedly participated in the event be located."

Journalist Elchanan Gruner tweeted "Coming soon to a mall near you. Look at the faces of the victims of the bus 4 bombing in Tel Aviv. Ashraf Zughayer, an Israeli citizen, who drove the suicide bomber who blew himself up in the bus and murdered them, was sentenced to life imprisonment, became in prison one of the senior Hamas leaders, and was released today to Jerusalem as part of the deal. Israel does not arrest him despite having led a Hamas parade including firing in the air upon his release when he was wrapped in a Hamas sash. At this moment he could already go to a coffee shop in the Emek Refaim Valley in Jerusalem, or run alongside you an evening run on the Tel Aviv promenade."

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas called to congratulate Yasser Abu-Bakr, a senior member of Fatah's Al-Aqsa Brigades, who was released in the deal. "God bless you, my friend, may it be for the homeland," Abbas told the terrorist. Abu-Bakr replied: "I think there is no need to celebrate after all the thousands died in Gaza."

Abu-Bakr was responsible for the March 2002 suicide bombing in Netanya, in which Israel Yahi and 9-month-old Avia Malka were killed. He was also responsible for the murder of policeman Konstantin Danilov, and was also involved in the planning of a suicide bombing at the Tel Hashomer Medical Center. In the past, it was reported that Fatah was conducting a training course for operatives in his name.

Two hundred Palestinian terrorists were released from prison on Saturday morning, among them 121 sentenced to life imprisonment and 79 considered long-term sentences. Seventy of them were deported to Egypt, 114 were released to Judea and Samaria, and 16 to the Gaza Strip.