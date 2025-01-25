Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday spoke with Shira and Eli Albag, the parents of Shiri Albag, who returned Saturday from Hamas captivity.

"My wife and I, together with the entire people of Israel, embrace Liri and her friends who have emerged into a great light," Netanyahu said. "I am pleased that in our great efforts, of the IDF and all those involved, we succeeded in bringing this about. This is truly a great day. We are working on the release of everyone else."

Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch was present with the parents during the conversation.

Watch the Hebrew video:

Liri, 19, was one of the four IDF lookouts who were released from Hamas captivity on Saturday. The five were kidnapped during the October 7 massacre from the Nahal Oz military post, where over a dozen of their comrades were murdered.

Returning to Israel alongside Liri were Naama Levy (20), Karina Ariev (20), and Daniella Gilboa (20). The five were brought to Israel from Gaza by the Red Cross - the same Red Cross which refused to visit them during the 15 months they were held in captivity.

A fifth lookout, Agam Berger, is still held by Hamas.

Agam's family said, "We thank the people of Israel for their warm embrace. We are overjoyed and moved by the return of our four girls home - we are all one big family! We eagerly await embracing Agam, God willing, in the coming week. We will not rest until all hostages are safely returned home."