Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan met with Argentinian President Javier Milei at an event held in honor of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump this week.

During the meeting, Dagan told President Millei about the wave of terrorism and the struggle of the residents of Samaria during the war and thanked President Millei for his support for the State of Israel.

"God blessed our forefather Abraham: 'I will bless those who bless you, and those who curse you I will curse (Genesis: 12 3).' This blessing was given by God to Abraham in Samaria - between the sacred mountains of Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal."

Millei asked for Dagan's blessing, and the placed his hand on the President's head and blessed him with the traditional priestly blessing. When he reached the words "And may peace be upon you," the President responded "Amen" with excitement and in a loud voice.

"The connection with the roots of the Jewish people, in the Bible and in the Land of Israel, among quite a few leaders in the world - is growing, and it is moving and significant. My message to President Milley was clear: his blessing to the people of Israel is also a blessing for him and his people," said Dagan.