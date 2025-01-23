The Jerusalem District court on Thursday morning filed a Prosecutor's statement against a resident of Jerusalem's Isawiya neighborhood who is suspected of ties to the Hezbollah terror group.

The suspect, aged 32, is expected to be indicted for contacting a foreign agent and additional severe security crimes. His arrest has been extended.

A joint ISA and Yamar investigation found that the suspect contacted Hezbollah operatives abroad and joined a social media group named, "The Axis of Resistance," which is operated by the terror group. It was here that the suspect transferred sensitive information and cooperated with additional operatives.

The investigation also revealed that the suspect had ties with Jerusalem Arabs who had previously been involved with the same Hezbollah operative and who were indicted in recent months. In addition, he met terrorists from Jenin, where he was photographed with weapons and shared information regarding sensitive locations which he had documented with his camera.

On December 25, during a coordinated operation between police and the ISA, the suspect was arrested at his home in Isawiya. Immediately following his arrest, he was taken for a comprehensive interrogation by police and the ISA, during which he revealed his involvement with Hezbollah sources and his activities as part of the terror organization.

Upon completion of the investigation, the suspect was brought to court, where his arrest was extended, ahead of an indictment.

"Israel Police and the ISA will continue to work with all the security forces to arrest terror operatives and to thwart intentions of terror, with the goal of protecting the State of Israel's citizens," the joint statement concluded.