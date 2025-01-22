UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who has become notorious for her extreme anti-Israel rhetoric, called for Israel to be suspended or expelled from the United Nations over Israel's banning of UNRWA.

"If Israel can ban a UNGA subsidiary body from the territory it unlawfully occupies, WITHOUT FACING CONSEQUENCES, it means nothing coming from the UN will ever hold it back. It is time to UNseat Israel," Albanese wrote on X on Wednesday.

About three months ago, then-Foreign Minister Israel Katz officially announced the cancellation of the 1967 agreement between Israel and UNRWA. This agreement formed the legal basis for relations between the State of Israel and UNRWA.

The announcement came after the Knesset passed a law a week earlier that would terminate UNRWA operations in Israel and areas controlled by Israel by a historic majority of 92 MKs.

Last month, the New York Times published a report confirming that UNRWA employees in Gaza were also terrorists affiliated with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups and were provided with weapons.

According to the report, at least 24 people employed in 24 different UNRWA schools were members of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, or another terror group. Most of the two dozen served as principals, vice principals, school counselors, and teachers.

Francesca Albanese has frequently drawn accusations of antisemitism for the extreme nature of her statements against Israel, including comparisons between Israel and Israeli leaders and the Nazis and Hitler, accusations that Israel is committing genocide, and denial of Israel's right to self-defense against the Hamas terrorist organization.

Last week, human rights expert Professor Anne Bayefsky, the Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of the Human Rights Voices human rights organization, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that "the UN's Francesca Albanese is known worldwide to the victims of antisemitism as a leading propagandist, to the 21st century what the Nazi's Joseph Goebbels was to the 20th century."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese a "horrible person" privately to Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt.

Lipstadt revealed the Secretary-General's criticism of Albanese during her final roundtable with Jewish news organizations last week, Jewish Insider reported. The Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism spoke to Gutteres about Albanese's behavior during an event at a synagogue during the Munich Security Conference. According to her, Guterres said twice about Albanese, "She's a horrible person."