Shlomo Levy landed in Thailand through an uncommon chain of events and now has a narrow window of opportunity to return to Israel. Friends of 29-year-old Shlomo Levy are spearheading a mission to bring him home.

After Shlomo had his third broken engagement, he booked a one-way ticket to the East. “This much rejection isn’t humanly possible to handle. Thailand felt right. I loved the culture, the people, and finally felt at peace".

In a dramatic turnaround last week, a businessman flew into Thailand to speak to him, and his reasoning was too strong to ignore. After living for a year with the locals, he said, “I feel strongly now that I have to come home. My place is in Israel".

He’s ready to leave his friends and life in Thailand, but the logistics of getting back home are staggering. He needs a flight, a job, an apartment, and professional help, but it’s more than he can afford on his Thai salary.

His friend has opened a fundraising campaign to bring him to Israel and cover his most pressing needs. “We need to act fast so we don’t lose this moment of inspiration. Please help us raise $25,000 and bring this lost and broken Jewish boy home!”

To bring Shlomo back home and help him settle into Israel, click here to donate. View a personal letter from Shlomo with his full story, and endorsement from Rabbi Yakov Zilberman, Jerusalem, on the crowdfunding page.

