Ahead of President Trump's Inauguration, hostage families staged a powerful installation, urging him to ensure the hostage deal progresses fully and no hostage is left behind.

In a powerful display, members of Israeli hostage families, supported by a large crowd, gathered in front of the Washington Monument to address the public with a clear message: "We welcome each freed hostage with open arms, but our fight continues until all 94 hostages return home."

The families shared their gratitude to both the outgoing and incoming administrations for their tireless efforts to secure the release of their loved ones.

The display featured giant banners with the urgent messages: "President Trump - You can make it happen, Bring Them Home NOW", "President Trump, You can save them - Bring Them Home Now", "Thank you President Trump, YOU can Bring Them ALL Home", and held up images of the hostages still captive in Gaza. The crowd continually chanted, "Bring Them Home, Now!" to amplify their plea.

Noa Argamani - Hamas captivity survivor and partner of hostage Avinatan Or, said: "I am speaking to you today to make sure that the world knows that: the deal must go through in full, completely, in all of its stages. I know what it's like to be left behind, watching other hostages being released to their families. My partner, Avinatan Or, and the many other hostages are only supposed to be freed in the second stage of this deal. Meanwhile, every second feels like the last second of their lives. I know because I was there. This is why it is ABSOLUTELY CRITICAL that we put an end to this horrible tragedy and commit to a full and complete deal, to get all the hostages home to their families."

"Until Avinatan returns, my heart is in captivity," concluded Argamani.

Liran Berman - Brother of hostages Gali and Ziv Berman, called on President Trump, "I want to thank you for everything you have done to make this deal possible. I am so relieved that soon, many hostages will be coming home, but I also want to be relieved that my brothers are coming home too. I am here to ask—no, to urge—you to ensure that this deal follows through in its entirety, without delays or stops. My brothers are running out of time. Every moment they remain in captivity is another moment their lives are at risk."

Daniel Neutra - Brother of American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra, added, "The first phase, we hope, will bring home the remaining women, children, and elderly, and we have to make sure the remaining hostages: our brothers, fathers, and sons, will come home as well. We must also make sure that the deceased are returned respectfully to their families, to an honorable final resting place."

"My brother, Omer, chose to put his own life at risk to save thousands of others. We owe it to him to rescue the people he gave his life to save, and to bring him home," Neutra concluded.

Yonatan Dekel-Chen - Father of American-Israeli hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, thanked the press, "For keeping their attention for the sake of the hostages and for the people standing behind us this whole time. Seeing the United States and understanding the United States as a beacon on the hill to the rest of the world. The outgoing Biden administration, who have been absolutely committed, and the incoming Trump administration that have inserted new energy into this process, have created an amazing American moment in history."

"We mustn't stop until they are all home," concluded Dekel-Chen.