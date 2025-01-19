Israel's political echelon has estimated that if Israel returns to fighting in Gaza following the ceasefire-prisoner swap deal, the top IDF brass will be replaced, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the plan is to replace the entire top IDF command in the coming weeks, during the deal.

The decision-makers' preferred candidate for the position is Major General Eyal Zamir; however, it is not clear how "offensive" he is capable of being, but a senior political figure told Israel Hayom that it is "clear" to Zamir "why he has come."

On Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that Israel would return to fighting in Gaza if negotiations for the second stage of the ceasefire deal proved ineffective.

Speaking to the public, Netanyahu recounted that when he spoke to US President-elect Donald Trump about the deal, Trump spoke of it as a "temporary ceasefire." He also praised Trump's decision to remove all limits on the provisions of essential weapons and munitions to the State of Israel.

"That is what he said, 'a temporary ceasefire,'" he reiterated. "Ahead of the next stages of the agreement, we retain significant assets in order to return all of our hostages, and in order to meet the objectives of the war.

"If we need to go back to the fighting, we will do so in new ways and with great force," he promised. "And not for nothing, all senior American administration officials have unanimously attested that it was Hamas that hindered the negotiations."