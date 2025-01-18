Bereaved families whose loved ones were murdered in terror attacks will receive personal notices if their loved one's murderer is on the list of terrorists to be released in a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terror group, a joint statement by the Ministry of Defense, IDF, National Insurance Institute of Israel, Israel Police, and Israel Ministry of Justice said.

"As directed by the Israeli government, starting on Saturday evening, personal notices will be delivered to families of terror attack victims, informing them that the terrorists involved in the murder of their loved ones are expected to be released as part of the hostage return framework approved by the government," the statement read.

"The notices will be delivered to parents, spouses, or family representatives through the National Insurance Institute, IDF, Israel Police, and other security agencies. The Israel Ministry of Defense will coordinate this activity, and professional rehabilitation staff will accompany the families during this period.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

"We stand with the bereaved families during these complex times."

The list of 735 security prisoners who have been chosen for release includes senior terrorists responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in Israel's history, including commanders of terrorist organizations and planners of attacks that claimed the lives of hundreds of Israelis.