Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Jerusalem this evening Thursday) against the ceasefire deal. The protest was led by the Tikva Forum, an organization of families of hostages held in Gaza and by the Gvura Forum of bereaved families.

During the rally, participants called on the government: "Don't abandon the hostages, don't abandon Israel's security."

Tzvika Mor, chairman of the Tikva Forum, whose son Eitan was kidnapped by Hamas, said, "The issue of the hostages is a national issue. If the hostages are not released in the right way, then other citizens pay the price, just as I paid the price for the Shalit deal. The hostages must be released in such a way that only the enemy pays the price."

"The clock is ticking, now is the critical hour to stop and change direction. How can it be that most of the hostages are being abandoned? How can it be that they are being discriminated against? Why are the young men being left behind? The soldiers? Most of the dead? Why are they surrendering? Why aren't they making sure that everyone returns at once? I call on the Prime Minister and the right-wing ministers - now! Time is running out! Don't give in to a deal that abandons most of the hostages. The choice you are making today is giving the hostages who are left behind a death sentence."

Itzik Fitoussi, whose son Yishai was murdered during the October 7 massacre, said at the rally, "Our son did not fall in vain. Yishai was a fourth-generation resident of Gush Katif, who was expelled from Gush Katif and [fell] after 19 years of fighting for the same land - only kilometers from the house from which we were expelled. A reckless deal that includes the return of terrorists to the Gaza Strip will bring about the next October 7."

Yehoshua Shani, the chairman of Gvura Forum and father of Captain Ori Shani, who fell in combat in Gaza, said, "I call on all government ministers – do not abandon our kidnapped brothers! Do not place your trust in illusions! Hamas violates every agreement, Hamas is not a partner, Hamas is a terrorist organization! We are an eternal people, a people that is not afraid of having a long road ahead. We have defeated bigger and stronger enemies, and in the face of Hamas's barbarity, we are committed to a clear, absolute victory, one that will return all our soldiers and citizens from captivity, and ensure that there will be no more kidnapped people, no more terrorist attacks, no more terrorism. The only way to free the kidnapped people and ensure our safety is through a complete military victory. In the name of the kidnapped people, in the name of the holy martyrs, in the name of our people who live under threat, in the name of future generations – I call on you: Do not surrender! Go to the end! Until victory!"

Daniella Weiss, leader of the Nachala movement, said, "It hurts the heart to see our enemies from all sides know how to distinguish when the people of Israel are down and when they are up. They are happy there! Hamas in Gaza is happy! Netanyahu, pay attention to what is happening – all our enemies are happy about our surrender! The enemy knows when the people of Israel are winning and when they are crawling in front of the murderers who may be 'kind enough' to make an agreement with us. It is time to cancel the agreement, this shame and disgrace. I stand here as a Jew in the Land of Israel and say – there is still a possibility of repentance. One sin leads to another sin. If you approve this humiliating plan, you are opening the door for the US President to pressure Netanyahu to continue to implement more gnawings and humiliations. Evil begets evil, good begets good. Do not approve this deal."