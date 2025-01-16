The scene of the massacre at the Nova Music Festival

Overnight, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated Muhammad Hasham Zahedi Abu Al-Rus, a Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on October 7th, 2023, and participated in the massacre at the Nova Music Festival.

In other joint IDF and ISA activities over the last day, the IAF conducted strikes on approximately 50 terror targets across the Gaza Strip, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, military compounds, weapons storage facilities, launch posts, weapons manufacturing sites, and observation posts.

Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians and civilian infrastructure, including the use of aerial surveillance, precise munitions, and additional intelligence.

"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to exploit the civilian population for its terror attacks against the State of Israel in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of these terrorist organizations," the IDF stated.