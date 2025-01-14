A controversial conference planned by an Islamist group accused of antisemitic and extremist rhetoric has been canceled following an outcry from Jewish organizations.

Hizb ut Tahrir Canada, the Canadian branch of the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization, today announced the cancellation of a conference that had been set for January 18 due to "circumstances that were beyond our reasonable control.”

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) President and CEO Michael Levitt called the cancellation of the event "an important victory in the fight against extremism and hate in Canada. But it’s not enough. The Canadian government must take the necessary measures to list this organization as a terror group under Canadian law, ensuring that it will never again have the opportunity to propagate its vile, extremist ideology in our country.”

Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) Vice President Michelle Stock said in reaction to the cancelation of the event, “More than 13,000 Canadians united to call on the federal government to stop the pro-Hamas Hizb ut-Tahrir from spreading its dangerous agenda in our country. Our community and allies have made our voices heard—and we've made an impact."

“Today, Hizb ut-Tahrir announced that it is canceling the conference, which was originally scheduled for January 18. This is important progress in keeping Canadians safe. We are relieved that this conference isn't happening, but we also know that the fight against extremism cannot stop. We will continue to urge the Government of Canada to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir as an illegal terrorist organization, as is the case in the UK and Germany,” Stock said.

The canceled event was titled "The Khilafah: Eliminating the Obstacles That Are Delaying Its Return.” Promotional material for the event stated, “It is only with the total and complete implementation of Islam and the establishment of the Khilafah State that Muslims can regain their rightful position in the world once again. We can lead humanity with the light and guidance of Islam, liberating it from darknesses imposed by the Secular-Capitalist system once and for all!”

FSWC stated, "Articles published online by the global Hizb ut-Tahrir vilify the Jewish people, Israel and the Western world, including stating, 'Allah is greater than the Jews and their corruption and aggression... Allah is greater than America and its arrogance' and 'The elimination of the Jewish entity is a promise from Allah.' Hizb ut-Tahrir's writings also glorify Hamas terrorism, including calling the terror group’s former leader Yahya Sinwar a 'heroic, pious and pure man' and declaring that the October 7 massacre in Israel 'is a clear indication of the inherent goodness and potential of this Ummah.'”

"Globally, Hizb ut-Tahrir has been banned in the UK, Germany and several Central Asian, South Asian and Arab countries. Last year, the UK proscribed the group as a terrorist organization, with its then Home Secretary James Cleverly stating the group is 'an antisemitic organization that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks,'” the FSWC statement added.