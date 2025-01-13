US President Joe Biden delivered one of his final speeches in office this evening (Monday), during which he stated that there has been progress in the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

"The deal we've structured would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians who have suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started," Biden said.

"I have learned in many years in public service to never, never, never, ever give up," he said. "I spoke to the Prime Minister of Israel yesterday. I spoke to the Emir of Qatar today. I look forward to speaking with President Sisi soon. We're pressing hard to close this."

"The Palestinian people deserve peace and the right to determine their own futures. Israel deserves peace and real security. And the hostages and their families deserve to be reunited. And so we're working urgently to close this deal," he said.