A New York judge on Friday sentenced US President-elect Donald Trump to an “unconditional discharge” in his hush money case, NBC News reported.

While this makes Trump a convicted felon under New York state law, he will not face further penalties.

Speaking remotely from his Florida home, Trump addressed the court, saying, "This has been a very terrible experience. It was done to damage my reputation so I would lose the election. I am totally innocent. I did nothing wrong.”

The sentencing comes just ten days before Trump is set to take office as the country’s 47th president.

Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the situation.

"Never before has this court been presented with such a unique and remarkable set of circumstances," he said, calling the case "truly extraordinary." Merchan explained that his decision to impose an unconditional discharge was the only viable option, given Trump’s imminent presidency.

“This has been a truly extraordinary case,” he said, noting that the sentence was "the only lawful sentence that permits entry of a judgment of conviction without encroaching upon the highest office in the land."

Merchan last week set Trump’s sentencing in the hush money case for Friday but made clear that Trump would not face jail time.

On Thursday, the US Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, rejected Trump’s request to halt the criminal proceedings in the case, allowing Friday’s sentencing hearing to proceed as planned.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records tied to an alleged scheme to conceal a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the final weeks of his 2016 campaign.

This case is the only one of Trump’s four criminal indictments to go to trial.

Special counsel Jack Smith has since dismissed two federal cases against Trump: one concerning his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and another alleging he mishandled classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

