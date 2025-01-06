60 terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who were arrested at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza during an operation that began a week ago, were brought for medical treatment in hospitals in Israel, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

The IDF launched the operation at the Gaza hospital last week and arrested over 240 terrorists. The operation was launched in the wake of intelligence information that indicated the hospital had been used as a terror facility.

Among the terrorists were some who had participated in the October 7, 2023 massacre. They were all brought to Israel for interrogation. According to the report, a quarter of these terrorists required medical treatment that could not be provided at the detention facility in the Sde Teiman Base, as the field hospital that had been set up there has been shut down.

As a result, the terrorists were transferred to hospitals in Israel — including Ichilov in Tel Aviv, Barzilai in Ashkelon, Assuta in Ashdod, Wolfson in Holon, and Shaare Zedek in Jerusalem.

A source in the healthcare system told Channel 12 News, "As we warned when it was decided to close the field hospital at the Sde Teiman Base, these terrorists are now being brought to hospitals in Israel — and this could have been avoided. A dedicated medical facility for terrorists should be established."

Last year, Channel 12 News reported that 25 Hamas terrorists, who were captured alive in the military operations in Gaza following October 7 and who needed medical treatment, were evacuated to hospitals in Israel .

According to the report, in some cases, Hamas terrorists were lying in beds near IDF soldiers who were injured in Gaza.