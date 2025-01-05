A 30-year-old Israeli woman was killed on Saturday when a jeep rolled over during a family trip to a safari in Tanzania.

Five other members of her family were lightly injured in the accident and were airlifted from the scene to a local hospital. The body of the deceased will be flown to Israel in the coming days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The case is known to the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to the Israeli Consul in Nairobi, and we are working to assist the family and the medical team that has been sent to the location."

Miri Geffen Zilkha, Head of the Health and Foreign Claims Department at Harel Insurance, stated, "Following the tragic accident in Tanzania, we at Harel decided to immediately send an Israeli doctor to provide prompt and optimal medical care to the insured."

She added, "We are in continuous and direct contact with the families, ensuring that they are updated and assisted with everything required, as well as in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."