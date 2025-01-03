The sirens sounding Friday in Kibbutz Be'eri were set off by a shoulder-fired missile, launched by Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza towards an IAF helicopter.

The missile did not hit its target or endanger the aircraft, which continued its operations.

However, since the missile was fired eastwards, the IDF decided not to take risks and instead sounded sirens in Kibbutz Be'eri, parallel to the efforts to intercept the missile.

This is the first siren Kibbutz Be'eri has had in ten months, other than during the Iranian attack on Israel in early October 2024. During the October 7 massacre, 101 members of Kibbutz Be'eri were murdered and 31 others were taken captive to Gaza. Four members of the town's security squad were killed in battle, alongside 19 IDF soldiers and eight police officers.

At the same time, the IDF reported that two projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. One projectile fell adjacent to the community of Nir Am and the second projectile fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.

Earlier, the IDF reported that during an activity based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck approximately 40 Hamas terrorist gathering points, as well as Hamas command and control centers throughout the Gaza Strip.

The IDF explained: "Dozens of terrorists who had planned and executed terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the citizens of Israel had operated from within these areas. Some of the terror targets struck were embedded in areas that previously served as schools."

"Prior to the strike, numerous measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

credit: יוסף מזרחי/ערוץ 7

