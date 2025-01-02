The United Nations Security Council will convene tomorrow (Friday) at Algeria's request for an emergency session on the IDF counter-terrorism at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza last week.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon said in response to the announcement, "Hamas cynically exploits civilian buildings for terrorist purposes and uses civilians as human shields. All of Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip are consistent with international law. We will continue to take all necessary measures to protect Israeli citizens. We will continue to fight until all the hostages return home."

Despite repeated calls to refrain from allowing terrorists to exploit hospitals for military activities, IDF and ISA intelligence identified that terrorists were once again using the Kamal Adwan Hospital as a command center for its military operations in Jabaliya.

Following this intelligence, the IDF conducted and completed a targeted operation last week against the Hamas terror stronghold inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Prior to the beginning of the targeted operation, 350 patients, as well as caregivers and medical personnel, were evacuated from the Kamal Adwan Hospital in coordination with COGAT in recent weeks. Tens of thousands of liters of fuel, food, and medical supplies for the essential functioning of the hospital were also delivered to the Kamal Adwan Hospital over this period.

During the course of the targeted operation, an additional 95 patients, caregivers, and medical personnel were evacuated to the Indonesian Hospital in coordination with local officials in the health authorities.

A total of 5,000 liters of fuel, two generators, and medical equipment were delivered to the Indonesian Hospital in order to maintain and operate essential systems in the hospital. Additionally, hundreds of civilians were able to move away from the area for their own safety via defined evacuation routes.

At the beginning of the targeted operation, the 401st Brigade encircled the Kamal Adwan Hospital and apprehended terrorists who were hiding in the area and eliminated additional terrorists. Shayetet 13 special forces conducted precise activities inside the hospital and located and confiscated weapons in the area, including grenades, guns, munitions, and military equipment.

During IDF operations next to the hospital, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles and RPGs at the troops and attempted to carry out additional attacks against the troops. The troops swiftly eliminated the terrorists. In addition, the IAF conducted strikes that eliminated terrorists attempting to flee the area. There were no IDF casualties.

Over the course of the operation, over 240 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists and other operatives suspected of terror activities were apprehended, some of whom attempted to pose as patients or flee using ambulances.

Among the suspects taken for questioning was the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, who is suspected of being a Hamas terrorist operative, as well as Hamas engineering and anti-tank missile operatives, and approximately 15 terrorists who infiltrated Israel during the October 7th Massacre.

During initial questioning in the field by Unit 504 and the ISA, many of the terrorists who exited from the hospital testified that they took part in terrorist activities in the area.