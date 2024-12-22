Soldiers from the Shaldag Unit who were operating in an area that was until recently controlled by Syria located a rotor from an IDF helicopter that crashed on the slopes of Mount Hermon 50 years ago

The part was brought to Israel and the IDF is hoping to locate additional remains of the helicopter which crashed in 1974 killing six IDF soldiers: Pilots Cpt. Golan Levi and Lt. Amit Amir, flight engineers Sgt. Yaakov Berenheim and Ssgt. Yaakov Rol, the doctor Major. Dr. Ahikam Avni, and the medic Ssgt. Meir Rosensruk.

The crash occurred on Saturday, April 27th, 1974, before the ceasefire agreement was signed with Syria. Soldiers from the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade waited to be switched on the road that led to the peak of Mount Hermon. While the paratroopers prepared, the Syrians fired an artillery shell at the soldiers who came to replace them. Eight were killed and several others were wounded.

The helicopter Super Hornet 017 from the Air Force's 114th Squadron took off to evacuate the wounded. The helicopter, which flew low to avoid missile fire, plunged. The main rotor hit the slope of the mountain and the chopper crashed.