Shots were fired at a Jewish girls' school in the North York district of Toronto early Friday morning, marking the third such incident at the institution this year, according to Toronto police.

Officers responding to the scene at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School discovered evidence of gunfire around 2:30 a.m. local time.

No injuries were reported. The Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force is leading the investigation, with support from the Hate Crime Unit.

This is the third shooting at the school in seven months. In May, two gunmen opened fire at the school on a Saturday morning while it was closed.

In October, two men were arrested following another shooting towards the school which occurred on Yom Kippur.

No one was injured in either of the incidents.

Speaking at a press conference outside the school on Friday, Rabbi Nochum Sosover, the school's executive director, said the incident left shattered glass and bullet holes in the front door.

“In a short time of seven months, it is the third time our school was targeted by shooter overnight,” said Yaacov Vidal, the school’s principal. “It is very, very hard to be woken up in the middle of the night to such news.”

Vidal expressed concern for the school community, adding, “Students are afraid, staff are afraid. Nobody should be afraid to come to school, nobody should be afraid sending their child to school.” He also acknowledged that some parents chose not to send their children to school despite it remaining open Friday.

Vidal said parents were notified overnight, and alternative locations for Friday classes were considered. Ultimately, the school decided to remain open.

“We won’t be deterred. We’re here, even today we opened up right after. We’re here to stay,” said Sosover, thanking the community for their support.

Toronto Ward 6 Councillor James Pasternak, speaking to reporters outside the school, called the incident a “real sobering awakening” for the city.

"A horrible third shooting at a girls Jewish school – what has become of this city? What has become of this country?” Pasternak asked. “This city has always welcomed people from all over the world who are escaping persecution, violence, and world conflict zones. They come here to put those dangerous areas behind them, to live their lives in peace and security, and they are not finding it here.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow condemned the attack in a statement, saying in a statement that her office had been in contact with police and confirmed the school sustained damage from the gunfire.

"Enough is enough. Antisemitism and antisemitic attacks have no place in Toronto. The latest shooting at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School is unacceptable. Once again, students, families, and neighbors are waking up to safety concerns," said Chow.

"Every single antisemitic act is one too many in Toronto. The students and community of Bais Chaya Mushka have the right to learn and teach in a safe environment, free from hate and violence," she added.

Michelle Stock, Vice President, Ontario, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), also denounced the incident, calling for urgent action.

"Imagine having to explain to your child why there are bullet holes in their school. In Canada, every child should be able to go to school without facing these kinds of violent threats. Government officials have to understand that the time for thoughts and prayers is over. This is the third time this school has been targeted – this is completely unacceptable. We need action," said Stock.

"There are concrete, common-sense steps that can be taken to protect our community and country. This begins with ensuring that there are real consequences for those who are targeting our community and threatening the fabric of Canadian society. The lack of serious consequences sends the message to Canadians that the safety of children is less important than the freedom of criminals and extremists," she added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the incident in a post on X, writing, “I’m sickened by reports of shots fired at a Jewish elementary school in North York. This is a hateful, antisemitic attack on Toronto’s Jewish community.”

“Law enforcement is investigating to bring the perpetrators to justice. Anyone with information about this crime, please contact Toronto Police,” he added.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, also condemned the incident and criticized the Trudeau government for failing to act against antisemitism.

“Another horrific act of antisemitic violence at a Toronto elementary school for Jewish girls. After 9 years of NDP-Liberals, our people are living in fear, hate and violence are on the rise, and Trudeau does nothing. STEP UP and protect our people!” he wrote on X.

